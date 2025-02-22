Trisha Krishnan plays Ramya in ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Trisha Krishnan, who is known for ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, ‘Leo’, ‘96’ and other, is set to essay the role of Ramya in the upcoming movie ‘Good Bad Ugly’.

On Saturday, the makers of the film took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared the news with their followers.

They wrote, “The ever charming @trishtrashers as #Ramya from the world of #GoodBadUgly #GoodBadUgly grand release on 10th April, 2025 with VERA LEVEL entertainment".

‘Good Bad Ugly’ is an action comedy film directed by Adhik Ravichandran, and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films.

The film also stars Ajith Kumar, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu and Shine Tom Chacko. The film was announced in late 2023 under the working title AK63, as it is Ajith's 63rd film as lead actor, and the official title was announced in March 2024.

Principal photography commenced the following May in Hyderabad along with a sporadic schedule in Spain, and wrapped by early December. The film has music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

Earlier, the actress had shared what intrigued her about ‘Brinda’ which marked her OTT series debut.

In ‘Brinda’, she essays the role of a cop, which is a first for her. She shared that she rummaged through the pages of the script on a flight.

The series, which also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Jaya Prakash, Aamani, Ravindra Vijay, Anand Sami, Rakendu Mouli and others in pivotal roles, weaves together elements of drama, crime, and mystery, delivering an enthralling viewing experience.

The screenplay of the series is penned by Surya Manoj Vangala and Padmavathi Malladi, with music by Shakthikanth Karthik, and Avinash Kolla as the production designer.

Written and directed by Surya Manoj Vangala and produced by Ashish Kolla under the banner Adding Advertising LLP, ‘Brinda’ is available to stream on Sony LIV.

