Tripura: Eight B’desh nationals, six Rohingyas held for illegally entering India

Agartala, Oct 15 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) troops during the past 24 hours apprehended eight Bangladesh nationals and six Rohingyas for their illegal entry into Tripura, officials said here on Tuesday.

A BSF spokesman said that on specific information, the border guarding troops of BOP Baithangbari in North Tripura District apprehended six Rohingya illegal Migrants while they were trying to enter Indian territory by negotiating the border fence.

In a Joint operation with sister agencies, BSF troops apprehended a Bangladesh citizen along with an Indian tout at Agartala Railway station while they were trying to board Bengaluru-bound Humsafar Express.

On Monday evening, on specific information, BSF troops of BOP Mike under Unakoti District arrested three Bangladeshi nationals near Integrated Check Post Maughat while they were planning to exfiltrate to Bangladesh territory.

The apprehended people are residents of Kishoreganj and Habiganj Districts of Bangladesh.

In another operation, BSF troops of BOP Rangichera under Dhalai District nabbed four Bangladeshi citizens, all women, while they were trying to infiltrate Indian territory with the assistance of touts by negotiating the border fence.

Bangladeshi women are residents of Bhola and Manikganj districts of Bangladesh.

The spokesman said that since the unrest in Bangladesh in June, the BSF has further stepped up domination and vigil along the 856 km India-Bangladesh border with Tripura and the hinterland of the northeastern state to prevent infiltration and other cross-border crimes.

Over the last three-and-a-half months, around 400 Bangladeshi nationals and over 50 Rohingyas were arrested by the GRP, Border Security Force (BSF), and Tripura Police from the Agartala railway station and various other places in Tripura after they illegally entered India.

The Rohingyas illegally entered India after fleeing their camps in Bangladesh’s Cox's Bazar where more than one million displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar have been living since 2017.

