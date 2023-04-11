Trinamool RS MP Luizinho Faleiro resigns, likely to quit party too

Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) A day after Election Commission of India (ECI) withdrew its national party status, Trinamool Congress on Tuesday received yet another jolt with Luizinho Faleiro resigning as a Rajya Sabha member.

When contacted by IANS, the former chief minister of Goa confirmed he has submitted his resignation to the Vice-president and the Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Without spelling out in as many words, he also hinted towards quitting Trinamool Congress as well. "Let me see" - was his brief reaction to the question. He, however, refused to state details on reasons that prompted him to take the extreme step.

His term as the Rajya Sabha member was to end in 2026.

In September 2021, that is months after the West Bengal Assembly elections that year Luizinho Faleiro joined Trinamool Congress at a colourful programme in Kolkata. At that time a seat in the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal became vacant following the resignation of erstwhile member and thespian-turned-politician Arpita Ghosh.

Faleiro contested on behalf of Trinamool Congress and got elected to the upper house of Parliament in November 2021. He was also offered the post of national vice-president of Trinamool Congress.

However, differences between Trinamool Congress leadership and Luizinho Faleiro started after the Goa Assembly elections in 2022, when the former chief minister of this coastal state refused to contest in the Assembly elections. Since then, differences started widening and Faleiro was virtually sidelined.

Till the time the report was filed there was no reaction from any party leader on this count.

