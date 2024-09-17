‘Tridev’ actress Sonam dances to Janhvi Kapoor's song after relishing a plateful of sushi

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Sonam, who is known for ‘Tridev’ and ‘Vishwatma’, is dancing her heart out to the song of her friend, the late actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a Reel of herself dancing during a photoshoot. She also penned a long note in the caption, and shared that she just had a hearty meal of sushi before the photoshoot.

She also revealed that she didn’t know that her team was recording her video while dancing.

She wrote, “Dancing with a full stomach (Thanks, sushi) Little did I know, my team was secretly recording me while I was at a photoshoot! This song has got me hooked so much so that I forgot about my sushi stomach and just danced the day away! Kudos to the amazing @janhvikapoor for creating magic in #Chuttamalle. She’s a talent to watch for just like her iconic mother #Sridevi ji!”.

Sonam made her debut at the age of 15 in the Telugu movie ‘Samrat’, and appeared in more than 35 films from 1987 to 1994. She was launched in Bollywood by Yash Chopra in the 1988 film ‘Vijay’. Her notable works include ‘Tridev’, ‘Mitti Aur Sona’, ‘Kodama Simham’ and ‘Vishwatma’.

Sonam was married to producer-director Rajiv Rai, with whom she worked on ‘Tridev’ and ‘Vishwatma’. The two have a son Gaurav Rai, who was diagnosed with autism at an early age. In 1997, the couple left India for the UK after a failed attempt to kill him by hitmen believed to be working for the Mumbai underworld leader Abu Salem.

The couple initially lived in Los Angeles and then settled in Europe. However, the marriage deteriorated, and they got divorced officially in 2016 after 25 years.

