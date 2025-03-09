Tribal communities are flag bearers of Indian culture and traditions: Durgadas Uikey

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) The three-day Tribal students Parliament organised at the NDMC Convention Centre, witnessed participation of more than 300 tribal students from across the country.

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey, who attended the event on Sunday, lauded the initiative and called for strengthening cultural roots to give strong response to every challenge through ideological discourse.

"Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad is continuously playing an active role in the upliftment and awareness of the tribal society. The tribal society is not just a community but the flag bearer of Bharatiya Culture and Traditions. Our ancient guru-shishya paramapra was the example of social harmony where knowledge was not merely a collection of information but a medium for the journey from the subtle to vast. We should be taking pride in our language, food, customs and traditions because it has always been forest centric and tribal society continues to be the bearer of this external tradition,” he said.

He also pointed out, “In ancient era, Chanakya organised the tribal society and united them to national interest. Similarly, during the freedom struggle, Bhagwan Birsa Munda played a decisive role in leading the tribal society. Even today, anti-national forces are conspiring to mislead our tribes."

ABVP’s National Secretary Dr. Virendra Solanki stated, "ABVP has always been committed to empower every section of society. The tribes are an integral part of Bharat's Cultural Heritage and upliftment of these communities is the foundation of national progress. Today's session proves that youth of the nation are not limited to their education but are also thinking about broader interests of society."

The Tribal Students’ Parliament witnessed in-depth discourse on education, health, employment, language, culture, preservation and empowerment of tribal heritage.

The significant session saw representation from more than 124 tribal communities across Bharat including Baiga, Sahariya, Maria and Modiya. Students from tribal regions of Rajouri(J&K), Chhotanagpur, Banswada, Bastar, Gadchiroli and Nandurbar also participated, and voiced their concerns relating to education and government scheme implementation.

Various sessions focused on education and employment of tribal students, their role in Bharat's development and welfare programs. During these discussions, the participants evaluated effectiveness of government schemes such as scholarships, residential programs and skill development and suggested ways to reach to grassroots.

A special session on the topic 'Youth's Role in Implementing Welfare Schemes' was held during the fourth session, where IAS Saroj Kumar shared insights on how youth can actively monitor and contribute to the success of government schemes. He emphasized that informed and engaged youth can ensure better execution of welfare schemes.

On 10th March, Girl's Parliament and on 11th March, the Northeast Students & Youth Parliament will be organized where students from across the country will engage in discussions on topics of education, leadership and nation-rebuilding.

