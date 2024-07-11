Tribal Board case: ED continues raids on residences of K’taka ex-minister Nagendra, Daddal

Bengaluru, July 11 (IANS) The ED continued its raids on Thursday, in connection with the tribal welfare Board case, at the residences of former minister B Nagendra and Board Chairman, Basanagouda Daddal.

The raids, which began on Wednesday, involve ED sleuths searching homes, offices, computers and laptops.

Currently, the raids are underway at the flat of Nagendra, who is facing the threat of arrest, in the upscale locality of Dollars Colony in Bengaluru.

The sleuths have summoned four associates of Nagendra for questioning.

Raids are also ongoing in Bellary city at the residence and properties belonging to Nagendra, sources stated.

Sources added that Nagendra is continuously being grilled by the ED sleuths.

The investigation has revealed that money was transferred to Andhra Pradesh's reputed finance company through a fake bank account. Funds from the finance company were transferred to over 200 accounts.

Money was moved to accounts of bars, jewellery shops, and IT companies.

Each account received transfers ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

ED officials have intensively interrogated Nagendra regarding the opening of the fake accounts and getting the money to Bellary after withdrawing it from fake accounts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, sources stated.

The ED sleuths have also continued raids on the house and properties of Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal.

Daddal’s family members are also being questioned in connection with the case in Bengaluru and Raichur cities.

Daddal is also facing the threat of arrest.

Meanwhile, ED officials have seized the mobile phones of 19 Valmiki Corporation officers and have also taken possession of property documents.

The officials have confiscated the corporation's CCTV camera’s DVR, fake seals, the corporation's ledger book, bank account statements, and records signed by senior officials of the Board Padmanabha and Parashuram.

Besides, the evidence already collected by the SIT conducting the ongoing investigation has been seized.

There is a suspicion that property was purchased with funds from the Valmiki Corporation, and the property documents have been seized from the accused.

ED officials have taken possession of all related records to investigate who received money from the Valmiki Corporation account.

There is suspicion that funds were transferred from Hyderabad to Bellary accounts. The ED officials are also investigating transfer of funds to jewellery shops, liquor stores, and other places, explain sources.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government has arrested 11 people in connection with the case, including senior officers of the Union Bank of India, Board officials, middlemen and associates of Nagendra and Daddal. The arrests were also made from Hyderabad city.

The ED took Nagendra’s personal assistant Harish into custody on Wednesday. Sources reveal that Nagendra and Daddal could be arrested anytime.

The authorities have seized cash and gold amounting to over Rs 35 crore till now.

