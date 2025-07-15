Transparency must in redevelopment process of cooperative housing societies: Maha minister

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil said on Tuesday that there will be transparency in the redevelopment process of cooperative housing societies in the state and justice will be ensured to its members.

He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by Assembly member Haroon Khan in the Assembly in this regard.

"Eight different cooperative housing societies, including Rohit Apartments in Andheri West, had decided to redevelop their buildings. Considering the benefits of redeveloping the eight societies together in a cluster, accordingly, a project management consultant was appointed. It is seen that an offer letter has been received from the developers not to submit a public tender in the general meeting. As per the request of these organisations to appoint an authority officer to select the developer for the redevelopment work, the Deputy Registrar Western Division Authority Officer was appointed," the Minister said.

He also added that during the meeting for the selection of a developer of the eight organisations, two-thirds of the participating housing soceity members were not present as per the government decision, but since some people in the organisation are elderly and some are foreigners, the organisation had allowed online presence.

Later, due to the presence of two-thirds of the members, the developer has been selected by a majority in the general meeting.

Accordingly, a written consent letter has been given.

Out of the eight organisations, only one member of Arena Organisation has filed a petition in the Cooperative Court and the High Court, the matter is sub-judice, he said.

The Minister added that in the redevelopment process the error of not maintaining the quorum by eight organisations through physical presence and conducting the said process without issuing a public tender is being seen.

"However, due to the decision given by the High Court regarding the redevelopment, it was clarified that the state government is not bound by its decision regarding the redevelopment and the registrars have the right to take action against the concerned committee of the housing society. The transparency will come in the redevelopment process of cooperative housing societies and the members will get fair justice," he said.

