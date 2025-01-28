Trailer of Naga Chaitanya-starrer Thandel released

Chennai, Jan 23 (IANS) The makers of director Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, on Tuesday released the much-awaited trailer of the film, which has now disclosed that the title ‘Thandel’ means leader.

Actor Naga Chaitanya took to X to share the link of the trailer. He wrote, “A story of love, courage & patriotism #ThandelTrailer out now. See you all in cinemas Feb 7th! #Dhullakotteyala #ThandelonFeb7th @Sai_Pallavi92 @chandoomondeti @ThisIsDSP @GeethaArts @NavinNooli @Shamdatdop.“

Produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, the film has Allu Aravind presenting it. Choreography for the film is by Shekar Master.

The trailer shows that the film revolves around a brave young fisherman called Raju (Naga Chaitanya) and his sweet heart played by Sai Pallavi. The trailer shows that the two youngsters are in love and their relationship sets tongues wagging in the fishing hamlet. Raju’s lady love asks him if they should get married. We then get the impression that certain pressing circumstances force Raju to set out to the sea. The young fisherman hopes to come back soon but fate has other plans. A storm he encounters while at sea results in him and his shipmates ending up in enemy territory. While Raju is defiant even in the face of treachery, his lady love continues to wait for him at home…

The movie boasts a talented crew, with Shamdat handling the cinematography, National Award-winning Naveen Nooli as the editor, and Srinagendra Tangala leading the art department.

Thandel, which has been co-directed by Ram Naresh Nunna, is set to hit screens on February 7 this year. The film’s story is believed to be inspired by a real-life incident in which fishermen from a village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters.

