From traffic to long walks, nothing dims zeal of Maha Kumbh devotees

Prayagraj/New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) With just a day left for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to wrap up, the grand event showed how it has been a divine experience for millions as devotees take the holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, unshakable by the challenges of immense crowds and traffic congestion.

Pilgrims describe feeling a soothing breeze of peace shrouding them as they take 'snan' (sacred dip) in the confluence of the three holy rivers -- Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Meanwhile, extensive arrangements have been put in place to accommodate over 100 crore devotees at the world's largest spiritual gathering, which takes place once every 144 years.

The sight of devotees moving forward with unwavering determination reflects the spiritual magnetism of this once-in-144-years grand gathering.

These preparations, beyond what most could have imagined, have ensured a seamless experience for pilgrims.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has deployed over 10,000 personnel, including officers from local police stations, paramilitary forces, and special units, to manage the swelling crowds and maintain order and traffic.

These personnel tirelessly assist pilgrims, guiding them through the bustling streets of Prayagraj -- from railway stations to bus terminals and parking lots.

Their duty goes beyond security; they are also seen helping elderly devotees by carrying their belongings and escorting them safely to the Sangam ghats.

Resting tents have been built for weary travellers who walk for hours to reach the holy site. Despite the long distances, the pilgrims' energy remains undiminished, their enthusiasm soaring as they chant "Har Har Gange" and "Om Namah Shivaay" while making their way to the sacred waters.

Devotees firmly believe that all their tiredness and exhaustion disappear the moment they take a 'snan' in the Triveni Sangam. This faith and devotion keeps them moving ahead, embracing the spiritual experience of this pilgrimage journey.

Sanitation and hygiene have also been given foremost importance, with over 1.5 lakh toilets, soak pits, and water taps installed across the city. Eco-friendly chemical solutions and modern jet spray cleaning technology ensure cleanliness and odour-free sanitation facilities.

Trash skimmer machines to collect 10 to 15 tonnes of waste each day from the Ganga and Yamuna rivers during the Maha Kumbh have been deployed by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation. The collected waste is then processed and recycled efficiently to ensure the rivers remain clean.

Regular announcements are made for devotees who get lost or separated from their families or groups.

One of the detailed descriptions of arrangements is the iron plates, placed on the temporary pathways on the sandy terrain to prevent slipping and facilitate smooth movement for both pedestrians and vehicles. Water is regularly sprinkled on these iron plates to maintain their grip on the sand, ensuring the safety of all devotees.

People are also seeking blessings from Naga Sadhus, known for their matted dreadlocks and ash-covered bodies, and other saints across the Mela area.

A major attraction of the Maha Kumbh this year has also been the magnificent display of 12 Jyotirlingas, crafted from an astonishing 7 crore 51 lakh Rudraksha beads.

Located in Sector 6 of the Mela area, each Jyotirlinga stands 11 feet high, 9 feet wide, and 7 feet thick, adorned with sacred Rudraksha garlands, drawing thousands of devotees in awe.

The Maha Kumbh Mela dazzles in a breathtaking display of vibrant lights, cementing its status as the largest spiritual gathering on earth. The panoramic view from Shastri Bridge has become a favourite spot for devotees, mesmerised by the grandeur and divine ambience of the festival.

One of the most revered Hindu festivals, the Maha Kumbh, commenced on January 13 and will culminate on February 26, coinciding with Maha Shivratri. With only a day remaining before the grand event ends, pilgrims continue to flock to Prayagraj.

The spiritual city of Prayagraj remains abuzz with activity, never resting as pilgrims from all corners of the world continue to arrive and partake in the sacred bathing ritual around the clock.

Devotees from across the world come with the hope of cleansing their souls, believing that a dip in the holy waters washes away sins and brings them closer to salvation.

Among the bustling crowds, small children selling 'Chandan' and 'kumkum' are seen joyfully making earnings for themselves. Some of them swim near the ghats where rituals are performed, eagerly collecting coconuts and other offerings as they are placed in the river, only to resell them the following day -- a small yet enterprising way of making an extra income.

The Maha Kumbh has been a spiritually enriching experience for crores of devotees. Despite the unfortunate incidents of stampedes, the enthusiasm remains high, with pilgrims undeterred by the struggles of long walks, crowded spaces, and hours of being stuck in traffic.

For them, every hardship endured on this pilgrimage is a testament to their unwavering faith, as they believe that trials and tribulations are an inseparable part of any 'teerth yatra.'

