CPI(M) to select new leadership in Bengal today

Kolkata, Feb 25 (IANS) The new leadership of CPI(M) in West Bengal will be announced on Tuesday at the end of the 27th state conference of the party at Dankuni in Hooghly district which started on February 22.

The formation of the new state committee this time is crucial since it will lead the party as well as the CPI(M)-led Left Front in the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2026.

In the morning there will be the last meeting of the existing committee and finally, at the end of the conference, the new state committee will be announced.

Speculations are rife over who all from the existing state committee will be dropped and who will be included in the new state committee.

“The effort will be to make a perfect combination of ‘experienced organisation individuals’ and ‘fresh blood’. At the same time preference will be given to constitute the new committee with those who will not just lead the grassroots level party workers from the forefront but also take responsibility for disasters,” said a central committee member of the party from West Bengal.

Political observers feel that the new state committee will have to be ready for both eventualities, the first of which is to contest alone in 2026 and the second being the continuing alliance with Congress in West Bengal that started since the 2016 state Assembly elections.

A decision on the matter is likely at the Party Congress scheduled at Madurai in Tamil Nadu in April this year. However, there are already indications that the party’s central leadership will opt for the first option of contesting alone as indicated in the draft resolution for the forthcoming party congress.

In that draft resolution, which was released in Delhi earlier this month, the party leadership had focused more on independent political lines in the coming days rather than on electoral understanding.

“The party should pay more attention to the independent political campaign and mass mobilization around the political platform of the party. There should be no blurring of our independent identity or diminishing of our independent activities in the name of electoral understanding or alliances,” the excerpts of the draft political resolution, a copy of which is available with IANS read.

As regards maintaining the independent line, the draft resolution had cautiously touched upon the two states of Tripura and West Bengal, where the CPI(M)- led Left Front had electoral understanding and seat-sharing arrangements in the past elections.

“A significant increase in the strength of the party requires the rebuilding and expansion of the party and the Left in West Bengal and Tripura. In West Bengal, while conducting mass struggles and movements, special attention should be paid to working among the rural poor and organising them. The party has to focus more on the political and ideological fight against the BJP while opposing both the TMC and BJP," the draft political resolution as regards the West Bengal perspective has stressed.

