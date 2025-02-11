Tourists will get international-level facilities in Gurugram’s proposed jungle safari: Minister

Gurugram, Feb 11 (IANS) The Haryana government is making all efforts to ensure that tourists get international-level facilities in the world's largest jungle safari proposed in Gurugram, said Haryana Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Tuesday.

The minister is constantly visiting major wildlife rescue centres and jungle safaris in the country and abroad, taking stock of the measures taken to preserve wildlife there and the facilities being provided to visitors on the jungle safari.

The Minister, along with departmental officials associated with the project, visited the Gorewada Wildlife Safari in Nagpur, Maharashtra and the Vantara Wildlife Rescue Center in Jamnagar, Gujarat and directed the concerned officials to study the best services and facilities provided there.

He said the jungle safari to be built in Gurugram will be the world's largest jungle safari, so his effort is to provide the best mix of all the best wildlife rescue centres and jungle safaris in the world here.

He said the start of this project in the Aravalli mountain range will increase the footfall of tourists, create employment opportunities locally and promote tourism.

"The Aravalli mountain range is known for its natural beauty, biodiversity and historical heritage. This initiative will not only support the local tourism industry but will also contribute to environmental conservation and encourage active participation of local communities in which visitors will be made aware about conservation efforts and the importance of biodiversity," he said.

The Minister said that the upcoming world’s largest Jungle Safari and Green Corridor, set to be developed in the Aravalli mountain range in Gurugram and Nuh districts, will change the fate and landscape of the region’s rural areas.

He said that once the project is completed, it will not only aid in environmental conservation but also generate new employment opportunities for local residents in tourism.

“Jungle Safari will be built on about 10,000 acres in Gurugram and Nuh district in the Aravalli mountain range in Haryana,” the minister added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.