Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth turns hero; to play lead in film produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) Director Abishan Jeevinth, who delivered 'Tourist Family' which is considered to be one of the biggest superhits of Tamil cinema this year, has now turned a hero!

The young actor/director is to play the lead along with Malayalam actress Anaswara Rajan in director Madhan's upcoming film that is being jointly produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth's Zion Pictures and Magesh Raj Pasilian's MRP Entertainment.

MRP Entertainment, which is producing the film along with Soundarya Rajinikanth's Zion Pictures, made the official announcement on Wednesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi.

Taking to their Instagram pages, the production houses made a series of announcements one after the other. They first welcomed the lead pair of Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan.

Welcoming Abishan Jeevinth, MRP Entertainment wrote, "Zion Films & MRP Entertainment proudly Unveils this year’s BlockBuster movie #TouristFamily Director @abishan_jeevinth in a powerful new avatar. Stepping into the spotlight as the lead actor in our fourth production. Zion Film & MRP Entertainment welcomes the talented actor / director @abishan_jeevinth Onboard for #PRNO04."

The production house also released a poster of the director/actor along with the post in which it disclosed that he would play a character called Sathya in the film.

Similarly, welcoming actress Anaswara Rajan, the production house wrote, "We are happy to announce that the incredibly talented actress @anaswara.rajan, who has delivered back-to-back hits in the Malayalam film industry in recent years will be joining us as the female lead in our fourth production! Proudly presented by Zion Films & MRP Entertainment, this project marks a new milestone in our journey. And we are more excited to have @anaswara.rajan on board. Stay tuned for more updates! @mrpentertainments @Zionfilmsoff @soundaryaarajinikant @mageshraj #anaswara Rajan"

Anaswara Rajan, it was announced, would play a character called Monisha in the film, the shooting of which was under progress.

Sources say the film will have music by Sean Roldan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna.

