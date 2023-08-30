Top 10 tracks to celebrate the spirit of Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi, is the time of joyous celebrations where sisters cherish their bond by tying rakhi around the wrist of their brothers, a symbol of mutual trust, friendship and love.

Our siblings may be the people who annoy us the most, but they are also the people who are sometimes the biggest figures of influence in our lives, their role in our lives actively shapes us and without them, life may just become a bit too empty.

To commemorate this joyous occasion, IANS has put together Top 10 Hindi songs celebrating the spirit of Raksha Bandhan.

1. ‘Phoolon ka taaron ka’: An icon of Indian cinema and music, this track from the 1971 film ‘Hare Ram, Hare Krishna’, is indeed a timeless Raksha Bandhan classic that has defined the Raksha Bandhan and touched the hearts of generations. The song is picturised on Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman.

This song is noted for the mellifluous, simple and elegantly harmonious combination of Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar's amazing voices, along with the lyrics by Anand Bakshi and the classic composition of R.D. Burman.

2. ‘Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana’: Another classic of the ages, this song from the 1959 Hindi film ‘Choti Behen’ is a Rakhi icon. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the song was composed by Shankar-Jaikishan with lyrics by Shailendra. The song is picturised on Balraj Sahni and Nanda.

3. ‘Rang Birangi Rakhi Lekhar’: Yet another classic, this Lata Mangeshkar sung track from the 1962 film ‘Anpadh’ is an evergreen title, which highlights the spirit of celebration, love and innocence. The track is noted for its vibrant energy, provided by the great composition of the legendary Madan Mohan. The song is picturised on Mala Sinha and Balraj Sahni.

4. ‘Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se’: From the 1974 film ‘Resham Ki Dori’, this song is a heartfelt Raksha Bandhan song that portrays the bond of love and protection between siblings. The voice of Suman Kalyanpur, the emotional depth of the lyrics by Indeevar, with the sublime composition of Shankar-Jaikishan makes this another shining classic for Rakhi. The song is picturised on Dharmendra.

5. ‘Meri Pyari Beheniya’: A true gem among Raksha Bandhan songs, this song is from the 1970 block-buster 'Sachaa Jhutha', and features Rajesh Khanna, the superstar of the time. The song, sung with great fervour by the legendary Kishore Kumar, has been popular over the years.

6. ‘Behna o Behna’: This is a song from the 1991 film 'Shankara', featuring Sunny Deol and Sulabha Deshpande. The music is by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and the lyrics by Hassan Kamal. The song is sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Mohammad Aziz.

7. ‘Dhagonn Se Bandhaa’: This is a beautiful track from the 2022 Akshay Kumar film ‘Raksha Bandhan’. The track is a serene duet sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh with Himesh Reshamiya as composer. The track embodies the very spirit of the promise of how a brother will protect his sister.

8. ‘Hum Baheno Ko Liye’: A lively and celebratory song from the 1969 film 'Anjaana' performed by Lata Mangeshkar, the song is composed by the duo of Laxmikant–Pyarelal, with lyrics from Anand Baksha.This song is about how the bond between siblings is a treasure. The song is picturised on Rajendra Kumar and Nazima.

9. ‘Mere Bhaiya, Mere Chanda’: From the 1959 film 'Kaajal', this song is sung by Asha Bhosle with music written by Ravi, and lyrics penned by Sahir Ludhianvi. The movie is picturised on Meena Kumari.

10. 'Dekh Sakta Hoon Main': This evergreen number from the 1974 film 'Majboor' is featured on Master Alankar, Farida, Sulochana and Amitabh Bachchan. The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. The lyrics are by Anand Bakshi and it is composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

