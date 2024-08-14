UP took 4.5 crore flags in 2022, none in 2023; women SHGs filled the gap: Culture Secy

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, having kickstarted in 2022 turned into a people’s movement soon after its launch and more importantly it gave birth to a new women-driven industry led by the Self-Help Groups (SHGs), said Govind Mohan, Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.

Today, the SHGs have become the main ‘driving force’ behind the production and distribution of national flags. The new industry of flag production has fuelled a spurt in women's employment, particularly in Uttar Pradesh as numerous SHGs have taken over this task.

Culture Secretary Govind Mohan on Wednesday shed light on the growth of women-led industry in the state.

“In 2022, Uttar Pradesh purchased 4.5 crore flags from the Ministry of Culture. However, in 2023, UP did not buy a single flag, stating that their self-help groups are capable of producing all the flags required,” Govind Mohan said.

The women SHGs, associated with the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) have taken the lead in ‘adopting’ this business and today, this women-led industry is growing by leaps and bounds, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

The Culture Secretary also explained the paradigm shift on the Central scale and said that the ‘dipping demand’ has meant a spurt in SHG business.

“In 2022, the government supplied approximately 7.5 crore flags to the states via the post office and direct distribution. The following year, the number of flags supplied by the government, sourced from large sellers, decreased to approximately 2.5 crore, with the rest being produced by women’s self-help groups. In 2024, we have received a demand for just 20 lakh flags so far,” the Culture Secretary said.

He further elaborated that the business is set to turn more flourishing and promising as there are about 25 crore households in the country and if everyone starts participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, this will create a whopping opportunity for the SHGs and also enhance their chances to earn more money.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.