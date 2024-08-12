Tom Cruise sets the stage for Los Angeles Olympics at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Los Angeles, Aug 12 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Cruise lent the Paris Olympics closing ceremony a Hollywood texture as he dove off the top of the Stade de France to mark the handover from the Paris Olympics to the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

After H.E.R. played the US national anthem, the actor jumped off the roof of the Stade de France, the country’s biggest stadium, and landed on stage, reports Variety.

He was welcomed with deafening cheers and greeted by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who was handed the Olympic flag by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo during the bash.

As per Variety, Tom then hopped onto a motorcycle with the flag in tow and rode out of the stadium to make the symbolic delivery to Los Angeles. As the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘By the Way’ played in the background, the actor rode down the Paris streets and drove into a plane.

In a pre-recorded segment, he then parachuted out of the aircraft, landing by the Hollywood sign. Once he touched down at the famous landmark, Cruise attached the five Olympic rings to it.

Tom has been a regular at these summer Olympics. He was on the ground for the opening ceremony on July 27 and attended a few competitions along with other stars like Steven Spielberg, Ariana Grande, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

A day prior, on July 26, he was named a Knight of the Legion of Honor by France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati.

The Paris Olympics hosted almost all competitions at iconic landmarks, from Place de la Concorde, Eiffel Tower, Chateau de Versailles to the Grand Palais. The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics also took place outdoors for the first time in modern history. It ran along the Seine River and featured Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.