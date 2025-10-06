Vijay Deverakonda Escapes Unhurt After Road Accident in Gadwal

Popular Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda had a brief scare when his car met with a minor accident near Undavalli in Gadwal district on Monday. According to reports, the actor was travelling with his family in his Lexus SUV when the vehicle was struck by a Bolero that suddenly took a sharp right turn, causing a collision.

The impact reportedly caused minor damage to Vijay’s car but, fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Vijay and his family remained calm and unharmed, and they soon continued their journey in another vehicle arranged for them. Local sources suggest that the accident caused a brief traffic slowdown in the area but was quickly managed without any major disruption.

Fans expressed relief after learning that the actor and his family were safe. Social media quickly picked up the news, with several users wishing Vijay well and appreciating that no one was hurt.

Vijay Deverakonda, one of the most bankable stars in Telugu cinema, has been in the news recently for his engagement to actress Rashmika Mandanna and their much talked-about wedding plans reportedly set for February 2026. This incident, while unsettling, ended without harm and the actor is said to be continuing his schedule as planned.

🚨 Vijay Deverakonda’s Car in Minor Accident — All Safe A Lexus carrying Vijay Deverakonda and his family was involved in a small accident near Undavalli in Gadwal district after a Bolero reportedly took a sudden right turn. pic.twitter.com/bTyXyvNYrJ — Aristotle (@goLoko77) October 6, 2025