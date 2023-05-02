The Trailer For Bhuvana Vijayam Is Out!

Telugu actor and comedian Sunil needs no introduction. We have seen him in innumerable films, and the story selection of Sunil has been versatile.

Sunil will be returning to the silver screen with his upcoming entertainer Bhuvana Vijayam, whose trailer is out.

Besides Sunil, Bhuvana Vijayam also features Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Kishore, and Dhanraj. The trailer showcases two Yama Doothas who are on Earth to take a character to Hell. The person gets killed while he is on the way to office.

Many characters will get introduced one after another in the trailer. The trailer packs in ingredients such as fun, emotion, suspense, and thrills.

Here's the trailer for you:

The music has been composed by Shekhar Chandra. The film is financed by Kiran and VSK under the banners of Himalaya Studio Mansions and Mirth Media.