'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' actor Vikam Pratap starved himself, spent nights in biting cold for his role

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actor Vikam Pratap, who is known for his work in the streaming film 'Darlings', and has worked as a dialect coach, with Sanjay Mishra, Tillottama Shome, Pankaj Tripathi and Neetu Kapoor, will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming show 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'. For his part in the series, the actor starved himself and spent nights in the biting cold.

The character proved to be quite draining both mentally and physically for the actor.

Talking about the show's story, Vikram said, "The story depicts two gangs of drug dealers out of which one gang is headed by Savitri (played by Dimple Kapadia) compromising her bahus and the another gang headed by Deepak Dobriyal of which I'm a part of. So I basically work for him along with my brother. That's all I can say for now. I bagged this role through an audition by Casting Bay. After multiple auditions and tests, I got selected for the role."

Talking about the challenges of playing this character, he said, "It has been the most challenging role of mine so far. When I used to see other actors preparing for their characters before the shoot, I was quite unsure of that process of being in character prior to the shoot, when I started playing this character I realised why you need to prepare your mind in advance for such complex characters. Kyuki scene ki requirements hi aisi hoti thi toh mein kuch khata peeta bhi nahi tha aur thandi mein rehta tha (As per the demand of a scene, I used to stay hungry and stay in blistering cold) which you will know why once you watch. It was a very emotionally exhausting character and challenging in terms of mental and physical aspects."

Describing his experience working with director Homi Adajania, he shared, "Homi sir was very supportive in helping me to portray this character. His set is the best place for any actor to be. He gives so much creative freedom to his actors along with warmth and care. His set is very organised and precise. He is very clear with his vision and is particular about details. Also, he used to go to each and every person's vanity and give briefings everyday despite a person shooting for 2-3 days or more. His energy and enthusiasm is of next level and treats everyone equally with utmost respect."

Helmed by director Homi Adajania, the show which stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles, is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 5.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.