Will Bellamkonda Srinivas Enjoy The Fruits Of The Hindi Chatrapathi?

Bellamkonda Srinivas has been trying hard to become a successful actor in the entertainment industry. While he has done ambitious films like Saakshyam and Jaya Janaki Nayaka, none of them bought him craze in the Telugu market.

Srinivas is now trying to gain the attention of the North people with his upcoming film, which is his maiden Hindi film. Titled Chatrapathi, the action drama is an official remake of the Tollywood blockbuster hit by the same name.

The film will hit the big screens on May 12, 2023. According to the latest reports, Bellamkonda and the entire team of the film are planning to unleash the trailer at the famous G7 Multiplex (Gaiety Galaxy) in Bandra West, Mumbai very soon.

Is it necessary for Bellamkonda to release the trailer at the iconic venue with so much fanfare? Most of the audience have already watched the Telugu original starring Prabhas. Why will they watch the Hindi version?

It is nothing but a waste of money in two ways. One is making costs of the film and the other is the promotional expenses.

Is Bellamkonda Srinivas so desperate to score a hit at the box office? Or, has he started losing money in Bollywood? It is left to see what kind of reception he and his film are going to receive from the audience. Will his efforts bear fruit or not is yet to be seen.