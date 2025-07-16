SSMB29: Senthil Kumar Breaks Silence on SS Rajamouli Dropping Him

SS Senthil Kumar, the cinematographer, was dropped from Rajamouli's upcoming film with Mahesh Babu (SSMB29). The two will not collaborate on SSMB29, despite having worked together on some of Rajamouli's biggest films, including RRR and Baahubali. Kumar recently affirmed this and disclosed that Rajamouli made the decision to go with someone else.

Rajamouli made the call. He desired to give someone else a go. Everyone wants to work on different movies with different individuals, don't they? It's a beneficial break, then.

The cinematographer clarified that the decision has not impacted his relationship with Rajamouli. Although we have been collaborating since 2003, we haven't always worked on consecutive movies. Earlier, there were also breaks. I was engaged in other tasks; thus, I was unable to perform "Maryada Ramanna" or "Vikramarkudu." "The relationship continues even though there have been gaps in the past," he continued.

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra will play the main roles in SSMB29. Director SS Rajamouli has kept the specifics of SSMB29 a secret. As of right now, though, it is known that the movie would likely be an action-adventure drama along the lines of Indiana Jones, a genre that legendary writer Vijayendra Prasad and Rajamouli's father have both acknowledged in multiple interviews.