Skanda First Day Collection Prediction

Ram Pothineni is awaiting the release of Skanda. The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film's trailer received a good response from all quarters. Just a day is left for the film to open in theatres.

The advance bookings for Skanda opened. It is so promising, as per the sources. Skanda is expected to register Rs 5 cr on opening day at the box office.

The film has generated much buzz amongst the audience.

Skanda is directed by Boyapati Srinu. Urvashi Rautela and Ram Pothineni perform a peppy number in Skanda. Saiee Manjrekar is the female lead in the film.

The film releases on September 28. It is produced by Dwaraka Creations.