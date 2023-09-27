CM YS Jagan Thanks IMF For Hosting AP Kids 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy iterated that education has a transformational potential. He made the remarks in the context of several schoolchildren from the State being hosted by the International Monetary Fund in the US. The children are part of a contingent that has been on a tour sponsored by the United Nations.

"It was really nice to welcome the students of Andhra Pradesh to the IMF. I am glad they made a stop at IMF headquarters as part of their UN and US tour," wrote Gita Gopinath, the first Deputy Managing Director of the IMF. The CM was quick to acknowledge the IMF dignitary's post.

The CM thanked Gopinath for meeting the children from AP and receiving them with warmth. "Their bright smiles say it all! I truly believe that education is the biggest catalyst in not just transforming individual lives but transforming entire communities. Our children are shining examples of this. I am filled with pride when I see our children so proudly and confidently represent our State on an international platform," he tweeted.