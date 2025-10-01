Piracy OTT Site iBomma Hits Back at Cyber Crime Warning with Bold Claims!

A day after Cyber Crime Police announced that they were intensifying efforts to track down the head of piracy website ibomma, the site’s anonymous operator has released a lengthy public statement. The message, posted directly on the platform, comes as authorities continue their campaign against online piracy and the growing leak of new releases.

The statement, which ends with the striking line “There is nothing more dangerous than a man who has nothing to lose,” appears to be a direct response to the police warning. It opens by questioning the timing and intent behind the renewed crackdown on piracy and suggests that focusing on people who record films inside theatres is more about protecting the revenues of OTT platforms than safeguarding the industry as a whole.

It goes on to raise uncomfortable questions about the economics of filmmaking. The author asks why actors command such massive remuneration, why producers spend heavily on foreign shoots instead of containing costs, and why budgets often balloon only to be passed on to audiences through higher ticket prices. The statement hints that instead of going after piracy alone, the industry should also examine its own spending habits and the burden placed on moviegoers.

After raising these points, the message delivers its most surprising turn: an announcement that movies currently hosted on ibomma will be deleted. While no reason is offered beyond the critique of the industry, the operator makes it clear that the platform’s loyalty lies with Indian audiences, especially Telugu people, saying their decisions are driven by that community’s interests.

The post comes at a time when the Telugu film industry has been struggling to combat piracy’s impact on theatrical revenues and streaming deals. Authorities recently stated that they were close to tracking down those behind some of the country’s most active piracy networks, including ibomma, which has long been one of the most visited sites for leaked Telugu content.

It remains unclear whether the move to take down movies from the site is permanent or a temporary response to pressure from law enforcement. For now, the statement has added a dramatic twist to an already tense standoff between piracy networks and the film industry, which continues to push for stricter enforcement as production costs and ticket prices rise.