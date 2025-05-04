Nani's HIT 3 Box Office Collection: 82 Crore Gross in 3 Days

Nani’s engaging crime thriller HIT: The 3rd Case is proving to be a box office beast. The movie, helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, is not just holding strong, but it’s accelerating, clocking bigger numbers on Day 3 than Day 2, a rare feat that has industry insiders buzzing.

With a sensational Rs 20 crore on Saturday, the movie lifts the total global collection to a whopping 82 crore in just three days. With great occupancy, packed shows, and red-hot word-of-mouth, HIT 3 is smashing expectations and racing toward the Rs 100 crore milestone with jet speed.

In North America, the film is firing on all cylinders, already cruising past $1.8 million and inching ever closer to the elite $2 million club- a feat that would mark Nani’s third entry after Dasara and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

With Sunday advances lighting up the charts, the film is likely to continue the upward trend for one more day.

HIT: The 3rd Case isn’t just winning. It’s rewriting the playbook for crime thrillers. Nani, once again, proves he's not just a star. He's a storm.