Director Tharun Bhascker's Keedaa Cola features Chaitanya Rao and Brahmanandam in the lead roles. The film earned rave reviews from all quarters.Several tweets have been made on social media about Keedaa Cola. People are sharing their own reviews.

Did you know how much the film was rated on IMDb? It has been rated 7.7 on a scale of 10.

Keedaa Cola is produced by Vivek Sudhanshu, Sai Krishna Gadwal, Sripad Nandiraj, and Upendra Varma under the banner VG Sainma.

