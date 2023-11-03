Keedaa Cola Movie Review, Rating

Director Tharun Bhascker's much-awaited movie Keedaa Cola hit the screens today. The film is headlined by Chaitanya Rao, Tharun, and Jeevan Kumar. If you are a fan of the Pelli Choopulu director and are planning to watch the movie, here is our review. Before you book the tickets, find out what we have to say about the crime comedy:

Plot: Jeevan Naidu (Jeevan), who is the brother of Naidu (Tharun), wants to become a corporator. Naidu is just out of jail after serving a 10-year term. Jeevan takes the help of his brother to realize his dream.

On the other side, Vaasthu (Chaitanya Rao) and his grandfather Varadarajulu (Brahmanandam), together with a lawyer-friend Lancham (Rag Mayur) want to file a case against a soft drink company after they find a cockroach in a bottle they just bought. The two tracks meet at one end. The CEO of the Keedaa Cola soft drink company and a hired assassin are also on their toes.

Performances: Brahmanandam entertains the audience for the brief time he is seen. He invites sympathy as well. Chaitanya Rao looks totally different from what he has done so far. Tharun Bhascker is highly impressive, especially in the serious scenes. Jeevan is hilarious and is the backbone of some comedy scenes. Each and every actor is able. Vishnu Oi, Ravindra Vijay, Muralidhar Goud, Rag Mayur and others fit the bill.

Plus Points:

Comedy

Scenes involving Tharun, Brahmanadam, and Jeevan

Music by Vivek Sagar

Thumbs Down:

Predictable scenes

Analysis:

The director of Pelli Choopulu and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is back. In an interview, he stated that this would be his last full-fledged comedy.

Keedaa Cola, at just two hours, is divided into two unequal parts. The first half is about 45 minutes. The crux of the story takes place in the second half. The modern-day crime comedy, backed by Suresh Productions and produced by VG Sainma, is accentuated by healthy performances and dialogue.

Get-up Srinu is seen in a cameo. The second half, where the actual story takes place, is not flawless. There are some scenes that go on and on.

Verdict: Keedaa Cola is a film that will keep you in a happy mood. There are no heavy-duty scenes or convoluted ideas. Watch it!

Also Read: Keedaa Cola's First Day Collections: Here Is A Prediction!

