The Drama To Be Released on ETV Win on March 22

‘Panchathantram’, starring ‘Kathaa Brahma’ Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Swathi Reddy, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, young hero Rahul Vijay, Divya Sripada, ‘Mathu Vadalara’ fame Naresh Agasthya and Srividya, is produced by Ticket Factory and S Originals. Written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka, it is produced by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu. The Weekend Show is its presenter.

When the anthology film was released in theaters on December 9th of last year, it was met with instant applause from both critics and audiences. According to one film critic, the movie presents "the idea of viewing life as a collection of memories by connecting those memories to the five senses."

"The film tells five different short stories about the pursuit of love, fear, death, and hope, all centered around the theme of the five senses," stated another critic. "Panchatantram" is a genuine collection of five heartfelt stories where the writing, acting, and technical aspects come together to create a realistic drama," as described in a review.