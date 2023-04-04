Celebs Review On Nani's Dasara

Natural Star Nani’s latest flick Dasara has been making waves at the box office with its unstoppable show at the ticket window. The movie which collected Rs 87 crores gross worldwide in four days is racing towards Rs 100 Cr mark.

The movie won the appreciation of critics and audiences alike post its release in theatres. Few celebrities too heaped praises on the movie, its lead actor Nani, actress Keerthy Suresh, director Srikanth Odela, producer Sudhakar Cherukuri, and other team members.

Superstar Mahesh Babu who watched the movie showered plaudits on the movie. “So so proud of #Dasara!! Stunning cinema! 🔥🔥 @NameisNani @KeerthyOfficial @Dheekshiths @thondankani @odela_srikanth @Music_Santhosh @NavinNooli @sathyaDP ,” tweeted Mahesh Babu.

Rebel Star Prabhas too sang praises on the movie. He shared a post on Instagram that read, “Just saw #Dasara, What a film. I loved it. Congrats to @nameisNani for doing this film. Nani, the director @SrikanthOdela, @Keerthysureshofficial and the whole team did a great job. We should do more films like this #Applauds”.

Freshly, RRR maker SS Rajamouli too lauded the movie. He called it a 'tender heart touching' saga and applauded Nani.

"Amidst the rugged landscape and raw characters, Srikanth Odela manages a tender heart touching lovestory. Career best performance by Nani. Keerthy cake walks through her role. Every actor's performance was note worthy. Cinematography is first class. Special mention to the background score. Hearty Congratulations to the #Dasara team on the wonderful success (sic) ," wrote Rajamouli on Twitter.

Responding to Rajamouli’s tweet, Nani posted, “Sirrrr…. This is our #Dasara team’s Oscar ♥️ @ssrajamouli”

Sukumar, mentor of director Srikanth Odela, said that his heart is filled with joy and pride. He also stated that he was swooned at the visual narration of Dasara.

“My heart is filled with joy and pride after watching #Dasara. I was taken into the world of Veerapalli which my dear #SrikanthOdela has created. I am swooned by his visual narration. Loved watching #Nani surrender himself to the character Dharani. He always surprises me with the nuances in his craft. #KeerthySuresh gave all her light to the character Vennela. While #DeekshitShetty shines bright as Suri. Special mentions to all the technicians and everyone who contributed to the film’s success. Hearty congratulations to the whole team of #Dasara” posted he.

Nani is also happy with the response to the movie in the north belt.