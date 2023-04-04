6.4-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, no casualties

Jakarta, April 4 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck off Indonesia's western province of North Sumatra, leaving no damage or casualties, according to a local official.

The jolts of the quake late Monday did not cause damage or casualties, said Zul Indra, head of the operation unit of the search and rescue office of the province.

"All the reports we got from our posts in this province said there were no buildings or houses destroyed, or those injured or killed," he told Xinhuanews agency by phone.

Indonesia's meteorology, climatology and geophysical agency BMKG did not issue a tsunami warning as the tremors of the quake did not trigger giant waves.

The earthquake occurred at 9.59 p.m. with the epicentre located at 82 km southwest of Padang Sidempuan City and a depth of 102 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The tremors of the quake were also felt in the nearby provinces of Aceh, West Sumatra and Riau, it added.

