Brahma Anandam OTT Release: Streaming from March 14 on Aha

Debutant director RVS Nikhil's dramatic comedy, Brahma Anandam, impressed audiences with its intriguing premise. Even though the melodramatic portions of the movie received mixed responses from people, the film received a positive response overall. Those who missed watching the movie in the theatres are now waiting for its OTT release.

Brahma Anandam follows Brahma(played by Raja Goutham), a once-celebrated child artist, struggling in life to make ends meet. A complicated man himself, he finds it difficult to connect emotionally with his girlfriend, grieves the loss of his father, and looks distraught before finding an opportunity to get money. This is where Tollywood's most celebrated comedian Brahmanandam comes in. The rest of the drama unfolds between these two characters with Vennela Kishore providing comic relief.

Brahma Anandam OTT release: When, Where, and How to watch the film?

This heartful movie is all set to come to people's homes very soon. Brahma Anandam releases an Aha video this week, on the 14th of March. Those who skipped this movie in theatres now get a chance to watch this flick and experience the acting greatness of veteran, Brahmanandam. Even Raja Goutham played his part to perfection. Vennela Kishore gets one of his best roles in recent times and even though the movie gets wobbly towards the end, it still makes up for a great family watch. If you are looking for a flick to watch with your family this weekend, Brahma Anandam is the right choice for you on Aha.