Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestants: Naga Durga, Sriteja, Ritu Chowdary & More

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is all set to entertain audiences from September 7, 2025. The popular reality show will air on Star Maa and will also be streamed online on Jio Hotstar.

Reports suggest that Akkineni Nagarjuna will return as the host, reportedly charging Rs 30 crore, surpassing his fee from the previous season.

Ahead of the official announcement, social media is abuzz with potential contestant names, including:

Naga Durga

Sriteja

Ritu Chowdary

Parameshwar

Debjani

Navya Swamy

However, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 are yet to release the final contestant list.

The iconic Bigg Boss house is currently under construction at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, promising yet another season full of drama, entertainment, and excitement.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9.