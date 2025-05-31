Bhairavam Box Office Collection Day1: Decent Start, Weekend Crucial

Telugu films released this Friday faced minimal competition. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohith starred in three roles in Bhairavam. The movie generated much hype, thanks to the well-cut trailers and rigorous promotions from all three heroes.

Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, Bhairavam was released on Friday amid good expectations and the fans' responses to the movie. Many reactions talked about how the filmmaker focused on elevating the three lead actors instead of creating good drama. From the promos, it was evident that Bhairavam will be a rustic film, and had Vijay focused more on extracting performances from his three leads, the movie would have worked wonders considering that there was no competition to Bhairavam this week.

Bhairavam Movie Day 1 Box Office Collection:

But the box-office collections on the first day should give confidence to the makers. This indicates that people are interested in the movie and that the promotions effectively reached a wide audience. Despite mixed reviews, Bhairavam managed to collect more than Rs. 3 crores on its first day, which is a good number.

Considering that Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is making a comeback after a while alongside Manchu Manoj, it must be intriguing to see how the movie performs during the weekend. If the public's feedback is positive, Bhairavam has the potential to generate significant revenue at the box office.

On day 1, the night shows demonstrated an improved occupancy at 30% when compared to the morning shows, which stood at 25%. The early trends on Saturday indicate that Bhairavam will collect more than how much it managed to gross on the opening day. Manchu Manoj, who is making his comeback after a while, should be a happy man owing to this response.