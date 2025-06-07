Bahubali Re Release: Prabhas vs. Mahesh Babu, Who Wins?

Re-releases have become the norm these days in Tollywood. What began as a celebration of favorite films from the past has turned into a strong phenomenon, pressuring heroes to make movies for future re-releases. The re-release trend has turned into a habit for fans, who want to make sure that their favorite heroes are getting celebrated in the best way possible on the big screen.

The re-release of Khaleja is a strong example of the same. Those who have watched Telugu movies for a long time know how entertaining Khaleja is, and when the decision was made to re-release the film on the big screen, Mahesh Babu fans were elated, to say the least. Theaters turned into concerts, and Mahesh, who enjoyed a maximum success rate even with re-releases, has proved once again why he is the ultimate box-office king.

Now, it's time for Prabhas to do the same with his blockbuster franchise, Bahubali. Rumors have been circulating for a long time about Bahubali's imminent re-release, with even producer Sobhu Yarlagadda teasing this possibility. Prabhas fans have a fantastic update: Bahubali will release as a single movie. Initially, that was how Rajamouli had planned his mega vision, which later turned into two parts owing to logistical reasons. If Bahubali indeed releases as one giant movie in the theaters, it will be intriguing to see if audiences will sit through the full length of the film.

Additionally, Bahubali stands as one of the most viewed films in Indian cinema history, regardless of its language. If Bahubali is one of the most watched films, its re-release may not be as successful as Khaleja's. It remains to be seen how audiences will respond to the decision to re-release the movie as one or split it into two different dates.