Is Alcohol Behind Tollywood Celebs Loose Talk?

In Tollywood, it is customary for movie events to start late at night, allowing many celebrities to attend and offer their warm wishes to the film teams. Very rarely do such events take place in the evening or in the morning. Since most events occur on weekends, neither the filmmakers nor the event management companies have made any attempts to change this norm by scheduling closed indoor events earlier in the evening.

As the norm continues, there have been multiple rumors going around in Tollywood about multiple celebs attending these events fully inebriated. The Telugu film industry, while being known to the world for making large-scale cinema and making them blockbusters, is also getting notoriously popular for movie people passing outright offensive comments.

Rumors abound that most Tollywood celebs attend these events after consuming a few drinks of alcohol, enabling them to speak confidently. Right from well-known producers to legendary artists to even budding heroes, everybody is reportedly following the "alcohol" norm for press-related events and promotions.

The controversies that arose from this were huge, and it remains to be seen if there will be an end to such loose talk by legendary people who are adored by lakhs of movie fans in the Telugu states.