Telangana Formation Day Spotlight: Kavitha’s Jagruthi and BRS Political Shake-Up

"For KCR, BRS and Jagruthi are his two eyes," MLC K Kavitha remarked recently — a statement that added fuel to the internal rift brewing within the Pink Party.

As Telangana celebrates the 11th Formation Day, let’s delve into the role of Telangana Jagruthi and why it is still relevant.

Founded by K. Kavitha in 2006, Telangana Jagruthi played a crucial socio-cultural role during the Telangana statehood movement. While not a political outfit, it served as a powerful emotional and cultural force that helped mobilize public sentiment in favour of a separate state.

As the TRS (now BRS) under KCR led the political agitation, Telangana Jagruthi complemented the effort by providing cultural legitimacy — acting as the movement’s soft power. This two-pronged strategy ensured the cause was seen not just as political, but also as a deeply cultural and emotional revolution.

Jagruthi focused on reviving Telangana’s distinct cultural identity, long overshadowed in united Andhra Pradesh. Kavitha and her organization elevated the traditional Bathukamma festival from a local celebration to a mass cultural movement, turning it into a symbol of Telangana pride and resilience.

Through rallies, cultural events, and awareness campaigns — particularly among students and youth in rural and semi-urban areas — Jagruthi sustained grassroots momentum for the movement. After the formation of Telangana was achieved, it evolved into a platform for youth skill development and international cultural promotion, taking Bathukamma celebrations to the global stage.

More recently, Kavitha announced the expansion of Jagruthi to include all marginalized communities — SCs, STs, BCs, minorities, Adivasis, Sikhs, and Christians — positioning it as a rights-based movement. This is widely seen as a counter to growing criticism that BRS has become a party of the elite.

The Political Storm

A political storm has engulfed BRS following the leak of Kavitha’s private letter to her father and party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). In the letter, she criticized his silver jubilee speech for lacking sharp criticism of the BJP, ignoring issues like BC reservations and the Wakf Act, and for his inaccessibility to party workers.

While her brother and senior party leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) attempted to downplay the issue, Kavitha escalated tensions by claiming there were “100% plans” to merge BRS with the BJP. In a veiled jab at KTR, she remarked, “Posting tweets will not suffice.” She also criticized the party’s silence on the PC Ghose Commission's notice to KCR regarding alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Kavitha has since announced a Maha Dharna on June 4 at Dharna Chowk and has hinted at forming a new political outfit. Speculation intensified when her newly inaugurated Jagruthi office lacked BRS flags, though it prominently features a photo of KCR. Speculation is rife that the space could serve as the headquarters of Kavitha’s future party.

Against this backdrop, Kavitha appears to be asserting her political authority by highlighting the influence and legacy of Telangana Jagruthi. By positioning Jagruthi on par with the BRS, she has placed KCR in a difficult position — forced to choose between his "two eyes."

Political observers believe that if Kavitha does launch a new party, it will likely emerge through the recognition and grassroots support built over the years through Jagruthi — a cultural force now taking on political weight.