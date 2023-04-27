Akkineni Brothers Come Together For THIS Purpose!

For Akhil Akkineni, 'Agent' is the most important film of his career. It will decide his future in Tollywood. The film will be released on April 28.

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is coming forward to support his brother. The 'Bangarraju' actor has shot for an interview with his brother ahead of the spy thriller's release. Chay is also busy with promotions of 'Custody', which will be released on May 12.

Recently, Akkineni Nagarjuna graced Agent's pre-release event. After Akhil's father, it is now the turn of his brother to involve in promotions.

The film is directed by Surender Reddy. Sakshi Vaidya is its heroine. Dino Morea and Mammootty are playing important roles.