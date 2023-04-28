Akhil's Agent Twitter Review

Akhil Akkineni's Agent hit the big screens today. The film has opened to mixed reviews from several quarters.

The film is directed by Surender Reddy. Sakshi Vaidya is its heroine.

Dino Morea and Mammootty are playing important roles.

Take a look at the reviews right here:

One man show akhil and good role by mammoty sir 🤩 unanimous postive talk all over the world#Agent — Diwakar (@diwakaruser) April 28, 2023

Akhil babu di kuda mana range daridram anukunta....yedi muttukunna masi ayipotundi☹️🙏🏻#Agent#AgentWildRideBegins — Agent Athreya 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@AlwaysMSDian) April 28, 2023

AGENT REVIEW - A SCRIPT LESS WILD LIFE FILM ( 1.75/5 ) 🙏🏻👎🏻 POSITIVES Mammootty presence

2-3 action blocks NEGATIVES Script ( there is no proper plot )

Irritating songs

over the top dialogues #agent #PonniyanSelvan2 #HappyBirthdaySamantha pic.twitter.com/VHdwVO0P4w — Theinfiniteview (@theinfiniteview) April 28, 2023