Akhil's Agent First Day Collection

Akkineni Akhil's Agent was released in theatres on April 28, 2023. Akhil promoted the film by travelling to different cities. Looks like Akhil's promotions for the Agent got failed because the film opened to mixed reviews from all quarters.

Netizens are bashing Akhil for doing the films, they are suggesting Akhil to quit the movies.

Akhil thought Agent would do wonders at the box office. Sadly, Akhil couldn't bear the fruit even with Agent. Speaking about the collections, Akhil's Agent is estimated to collect Rs 1 cr plus on opening day at the worldwide box office.

Akhil's Agent might farewell by this weekend, for sure, the film will be washed out from the theatres from next week onwards.

Akhil's Agent is facing stiff competition with Sai Dharam Tej's Virupaksha and PS 2. It is left to see how much the film would by end of its theatrical run.

However, the makers are yet to reveal the opening day collections of Agent.

It is directed by Surender Reddy.