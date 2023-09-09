Toll in Manipur's Pallel violence rises to 3 with 1 more succumbing to injuries 

Imphal, Sep 9 (IANS) The death toll from the clashes and firing at Pallel in Manipur's Tengnoupal district rose to three with a youth succumbing to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, the police said on Saturday.

The 37-year-old youth, who died late on Friday night, got hit by a bullet on his head during the crossfire between the security forces and armed groups at Pallel.

At least two persons were killed and 50 others, including an Assam Rifles personnel, were injured during a fierce clash when hundreds of men and women tried to move to tribal dominated villages in Tengnoupal district and the security forces stopped their movement.

On Friday, a heavy gunfight erupted at Pallel between security forces and armed groups who attempted to attack and indulge violence in the villages.

As the news of firing spread on social media, hundreds of men and women from various other districts rushed to Pallel, but they were stopped by Assam Rifles personnel leading to clashes and stone pelting by the agitating people.

On Saturday, a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh reviewed the Pallel incident.

After the cabinet meeting, government spokesman and Minister Sapam Ranjan Singh said that the cabinet also "condemned the unwanted actions of the Central security forces to civilians yesterday (Friday)".

"The Cabinet also resolved to apprise the Center about the Pallel incident," he said.

