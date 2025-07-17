Toll-free number for MMR for vehicle complaints issued: Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Passenger commuting in autorickshaws, taxis, Ola-Uber and similar passenger vehicles in Mumbai can now register their complaints about their services on a toll-free number 1800220110, announced Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik in the state assembly on Thursday.

“Passengers can register their complaints about refusal to accept the travel request, rude behaviour with passengers, transporting passengers beyond the limit, driving without displaying badges, charging extra fare. To take action against unruly drivers, a passenger toll-free number 1800-220-110 has been launched for the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” said Sarnaik.

Sarnaik said that the control room has been set up for 24 hours at the Regional Transport Office, Mumbai (West), Andheri.

“This is the first time that such a service is being started for the citizens through the Transport Department. The concerned office is informed through email regarding the complaints received by this room. Notices are sent to the vehicle owners found guilty, and action is taken. After hearing them, the guilty vehicles are recorded in the blacklist. No further work related to the vehicles is done until penal action is taken against the vehicles mentioned in the blacklist,” he added.

The minister said that the action will continue effectively in the future. “Citizens of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region should register a complaint on this toll-free number if they need any help regarding passenger vehicles like autorickshaws, taxis, Ola-Uber, passenger buses,” he added.

The Transport Minister has also appealed to the citizens to take advantage of this toll-free service and cooperate with the Transport Department for smooth services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.