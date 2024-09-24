TN: Weather Dept predicts heavy rains for next two days

Chennai, Sep 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rains in many districts of the state for the next two days and also issued a yellow alert for seven districts.

The yellow alert has been issued for Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts of the state.

The weather department said that low pressure has formed over West Central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Bay of North Andhra -South Odisha coast and due to this low pressure many districts of the state are expected to receive heavy rains.

The statement also said that strong surface wind with speeds reaching 30 to 40 mph will be prevailing over the state till Wednesday (September 25).

“Fishermen are advised not to venture out into the sea as squally winds with wind speed 45kmph to 55kmph likely to hit over the Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast and also the adjoining Cameron area,” the department said.

It also added that the north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness wet weather for the next two days. “The wet weather is likely during evening and night times due to a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal,” it informed.

Heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu on Monday night with various places recording copious rains. Avadi recorded 11cm of rainfall on Monday. Madhuravayal and Vanagaram regions of Chennai recorded 8cm of rainfall while Kancheepuram recorded 7cm of rainfall.

Kodambakkam, Thiruvattiyur, Puzhal and Villivakkam recorded 6 cm of rainfall on Monday.

With the northeast monsoon likely to hit Tamil Nadu in the first week of October, the Water Resources Department is clearing stormwater drains to ensure the smooth flow of water.

The Health Department has also geared up to prevent the spread of contagious diseases like dengue. The state has already recorded more than 14000 cases of dengue and the Public Health Department has already communicated to all the district health officials to be alert in destroying the mosquito larvae and prevent the spread of the disease.

