TN videojournalist killed in road accident at Tiurnleveli

Chennai, Aug 24 (IANS) A Television journalist from Tamil Nadu died in a road accident during the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Shankar(32) of a local television channel was returning from Thiruvananthapuram after interviewing former scientist of ISRO on Wednesday on the Chandrayan 3 mission. He was accompanied by a reporter and two more camera persons.

Shankar was driving the car and when it reached Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district, he lost control of the vehicle which hit a median and overturned. He died on the spot.

The other three, Nagarajan, Vallinayagam, and Narayanan escaped with minor injuries.

The injured are admitted at Tirunelveli Government Medical College.

Tirunelveli district collector, K.P. Karthikeyan reached the hospital and enquired about the health of the injured.

Shankar is survived by his wife and a son.

