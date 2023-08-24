TN contributes Rs 10 crore for Himachal disaster fund

Shimla, Aug 24 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday said the Tamil Nadu government has contributed Rs 10 crore towards the Aapada Rahat Kosh -- in view of the devastation caused due to heavy rain, floods and landslides in the state.

Expressing his gratitude to his counterpart M.K. Stalin, Sukhu said the contribution for the disaster relief would go a long way in helping the needy during this hour of disaster.

He appealed to the public to contribute liberally towards the fund so that the maximum relief is provided to affected families.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.