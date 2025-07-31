TN to release water from Mettur, Bhavanisagar dams to support irrigation

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the release of water from the Mettur Dam starting Friday to facilitate irrigation through key canal systems in the Cauvery region.

In an official statement issued in Chennai on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department said water will be opened for irrigation via the Pullambadi Canal to cover 22,114 acres in Tiruchirappalli and Ariyalur districts, and via the New Kattalai Mettur Canal to serve 20,622 acres in Tiruchirappalli and Thanjavur districts.

Separately, the government has also directed the release of water from the Bhavanisagar Dam for the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) command area beginning this day (July 31) and continuing through August 14. For this fortnight, water will be supplied through the even‑numbered sluices of the LBP Main Canal and the odd‑numbered sluices of the Chennasamudram Sub‑division Canal, reaching a total irrigated area of 1,03,500 acres.

According to the statement, the discharge volumes have been fixed with clear caps to ensure equitable distribution and prudent reservoir management.

For special irrigation over 15 days, the release shall not exceed 2,980.80 million cubic feet per day (mcft/day).

For the first irrigation cycle scheduled from August 18 to December 12, 2025 -- a span of 120 days -- the release shall not exceed 2,846.40 mcft/day. In all, over 135 days, the aggregate cap is 26,827.20 million cubic feet.

Officials said the staggered release schedule is designed to synchronise canal flows with field preparation and transplanting windows, enabling timely irrigation for standing crops and new sowing across the command areas.

Field engineers have been instructed to monitor canal levels, regulate sluices as notified, and coordinate with local bodies to minimise transmission losses.

Farmers are advised to plan drawals in line with the notified days and sluice numbers to ensure optimal coverage across tail‑end reaches.

The government noted that the measures aim to stabilise cultivation in the beneficiary districts while balancing reservoir storage for subsequent irrigation phases.

Authorities will review the flows and storage positions periodically and make adjustments as required to safeguard both crop needs and water security during the ongoing season.

