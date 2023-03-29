TN rapper Irfana becomes 1st female artiste to be signed by Def Jam in India

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Irfana Hameed, a Kodaikanal-based rapper and singer, has become the first female artist to be signed by the Def Jam Recordings India label.

The ferocious lyricist behind the critically acclaimed 'Ko-Lab' album, Irfana is one of the earliest emcees signed by Universal Music India's largest Hip-Hop label division within India and South Asia.

Irfana's discography explores provocative themes of anti-fascism, Tamil and Muslim culture, and femininity. She also gave her vocals to Netflix's web-series Masaba Masaba's title track - "I am your King."

Talking about her triumph Irfana said: "I'm honored to be associated with such a historic label. I hope that my achievement serves as an inspiration for all hip-hop artists in India, female or otherwise! I look forward to releasing meaningful hip-hop music with Def Jam India and Universal Music India, especially because I grew up watching Def Jam Slam and this is quite the dream come true! I hope to encourage all young emcees to take the leap and dive right in -- it's a great time to be a hip-hop artist in India."

After her debut release with Universal Music India through Found Out Records, Irfana established her stature as a promising female emcee from Tamil Nadu.

Her early musical life began with traditional Carnatic vocal and veena training. However, the young artist was introduced to Hip-Hop in elementary school when she heard American rapper Eminem on circulating pen drives in the fifth grade.

Her track 'Kannil Pettole', which features Malayalam superstar Tovino Thomas, turned her into a hip-hop sensation across South India.

The young artist recently featured in 'Emerging Women in Hip-hop' by Vogue magazine.

Def Jam India follows the blueprint of the historic Hip-Hop label ‘Def Jam Recordings' which has led and influenced the global hip-hop culture for over 35 years.

The explosion in popularity of hip-hop as a genre in India has increased dramatically in recent years, and the launch of Def Jam India breathed a new life into the nation's growing Hip-Hop scene, the company stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.