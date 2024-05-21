TN Police use AI to trace girl missing since 2011

Chennai, May 21 (IANS) The police in Chennai are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the hope of cracking a missing girl child's case.

The girl, Kavitha, had gone missing 13 years ago and the police are now using AI to determine how she would look now.

A composite image of Kavitha when she was two years old and a new picture of how she would look now has been generated using AI.

The police have printed pamphlets containing the pictures which will be distributed among the public to gather information on the missing girl.

Kavitha had gone missing while playing outside her home near the Valampuri Vinayagar temple at Saligramam on September 19, 2011.

