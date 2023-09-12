TN police probing missing Dalit woman panchayat head

Chennai, Sep 12( IANS) The police in Ambur in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district is probing the case of a woman Dalit panchayat president who has gone missing.

Indumathi was elected as the president of Navakkaneri village panchayat in Tirupattur district. Her husband Pandiyan has registered a complaint with the Ambur police, stating that his wife has gone missing.

The complainant said that Indumathi left home to buy milk on Saturday evening and has not returned since then.

The panchayat was recently converted into a reserved category from general category.

