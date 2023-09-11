TN Health Department on alert after 4-year-old Chennai boy dies of dengue

Chennai, Sep 11 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Health Department has launched a drive to control mosquito breeding after a 4-year-old boy in Chennai died of dengue, officials said on Monday.

While Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr. J. Radhakrishnan met the family of the deceased boy, Health Minister Ma Subramanian has directed the Health Department officials to conduct proper mosquito control across the state to prevent the spread of dengue in the state.

The department has also intensified the vector control exercise by cleaning drains and also removing standing and stagnant water.

It has also directed all district health officers to monitor the number of dengue cases being reported in their respective districts.

The focus, according to officials, is to intensify the source reduction of mosquitoes' spread as also conducting of awareness among people on dengue and other vector-borne diseases as North East monsoon will commence in October in Tamil Nadu.

Officials have also commenced sensitising the people about mosquito-borne diseases and will be using bleaching powder in stagnant water to destroy the larvae of the mosquitoes. Chlorine in drinking water will also be a priority in controlling the mosquitoes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.