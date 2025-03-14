TN govt’s disrespect towards rupee symbol highly condemnable, says Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, March 14 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has condemned the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to replace the rupee symbol with a Tamil letter in the state budget logo and stated that the move is highly condemnable.

Commenting on the development, the BJP State President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Friday that the Tamil Nadu government’s action of sidelining the ‘Rupee symbol’, which represents India’s economic strength, is highly condemnable.

By rejecting the rupee symbol, the Tamil Nadu government has displayed a separatist mindset that weakens national unity, Vijayendra slammed.

Unlike the policies of previous UPA and Congress-led governments, which failed to protect and promote the languages, culture, and traditions of South Indian states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has shown deep commitment and concern for the preservation and growth of Tamil language, Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage, and the richness of South Indian traditions, Vijayendra claimed.

However, with the upcoming Assembly elections in mind, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s DMK government is attempting to sow seeds of division among the people of Tamil Nadu using language and regional identity as tools, he alleged.

"Such actions are harmful to the interests of the nation," Vijayendra opined.

Even the people of Tamil Nadu will not accept such divisive tactics. Frustrated by the lack of development under the DMK government, they are now being misled using language and regionalism. However, the people of Tamil Nadu will give a fitting response to such political strategies. The citizens of this country will never accept such divisive behaviour, no matter which part of the country it happens in, he underlined.

It is worth noting that the Rupee symbol came into existence during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s UPA government. Now, the Congress remains silent instead of condemning the anti-national stance of its ally, the DMK. This silence clearly shows that Congress prioritises power politics over national unity, Vijayendra criticised.

