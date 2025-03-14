Nushrratt Bharuccha's Holi is filled with love, laughter, and friends

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) This year Nushrratt Bharuccha's Holi celebration was all about love, laughter, and friends.

The 'Dream Girl' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where she and her friends can be seen surprising one of their other friends with a sudden Holi attack. Towards the end of the clip, we see all these friends tapping a foot to the fun tracks.

"Our Friendship rule #1: Always be ready for a surprise Holi attack! Our Friendship rule #2: Dance like nobody’s watching! #NoEscape...Happy Holi to all… a day filled with love, laughter, and the brightest colours!", Nushrratt wrote in the caption.

Talking about Nushrratt's professional commitments, she has joined forces with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for her next. Touted to be a nail-biting thriller, the project is going to be produced by Vishal Rana.

This yet-to-be-titled drama will be made under the direction of Akshat Ajay Sharma.

Making the exciting announcement, Nushrratt penned on her IG, "The Thrill is Real! My next! A rollercoaster of suspense and thrill with the creative genius Anurag Kashyap And very passionate Vishal Rana. Helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. This one’s going to be memorable."

The diva also dropped a string of photos posing with Anurag Kashyap, Akshat Ajay Sharma, and Vishal Rana.

Furthermore, Nushrratt is also working on the much-awaited sequel, "Chhorii 2". Made under the direction of Vishal Furia, the project is the sequel to the 2021 horror drama, "Chhorii."

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis under the banner of T-Series, in association with Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment. Aside from directing the film, Vishal Furia has also worked on the screenplay along with Ajit Jagtap.

The movie will also see Mita Vashisht, Pallavi Ajay, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal reprising their roles from the original drama.

